Tesco PLC (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on Tesco PLC from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.86) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Beaufort Securities lowered Tesco PLC to a “long term buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.93) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.63) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.44 ($2.51).

Tesco PLC (LON TSCO) opened at 186.902 on Tuesday. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 143.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 219.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.86.

In related news, insider Steve Golsby purchased 42,296 shares of Tesco PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £74,440.96 ($95,621.01). Also, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of Tesco PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($47,784.20). Insiders have bought 62,524 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,544 over the last 90 days.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

