Waters Co. (WAT) SVP Sells $1,561,789.23 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 8,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $1,561,789.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) opened at 178.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. Waters Co. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $179.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post $7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Waters in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays PLC set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

