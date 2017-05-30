Zahir Dhanani Acquires 90,000 Shares of Terraco Gold Corp (TEN) Stock

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN) Director Zahir Dhanani bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

Zahir Dhanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Zahir Dhanani acquired 50,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Zahir Dhanani acquired 60,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Zahir Dhanani acquired 2,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$280.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Zahir Dhanani bought 9,500 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Zahir Dhanani bought 88,500 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,390.00.

Terraco Gold Corp Company Profile

Terraco Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is a precious metals royalty and exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and the acquisition of royalty assets. The Company has exploration properties and royalty assets in the United States.

