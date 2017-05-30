Telsey Advisory Group Lowers International Game Technology (IGT) Price Target to $27.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.
Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) opened at 18.22 on Friday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.51.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,892,000 after buying an additional 2,161,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,402,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 659,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,822,000 after buying an additional 86,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,299,000. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 1,729,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.
