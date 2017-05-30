Telsey Advisory Group Lowers International Game Technology (IGT) Price Target to $27.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) opened at 18.22 on Friday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/telsey-advisory-group-lowers-international-game-technology-igt-price-target-to-27-00.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,892,000 after buying an additional 2,161,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,402,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 659,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,822,000 after buying an additional 86,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,299,000. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 1,729,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.