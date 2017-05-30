Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Share Price

Media headlines about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ ERIC) traded down 0.85% on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,170 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company’s market cap is $22.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

