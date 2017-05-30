$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to report sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted sales of $6.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.48 billion to $24.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Charter Equity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “mkt underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded down 1.82% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,576 shares. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $21.24 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

