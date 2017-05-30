Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Teleflex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Teleflex has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) opened at 201.21 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $136.53 and a one year high of $211.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $435,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $205.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

