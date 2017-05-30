Chardan Capital Raises Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Price Target to $30.00

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Teladoc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $29.00 target price on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.23.

Get Teladoc Inc alerts:

Shares of Teladoc (NYSE TDOC) opened at 30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Teladoc has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm’s market cap is $1.65 billion.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 69.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/teladoc-inc-tdoc-given-new-30-00-price-target-at-chardan-capital-updated-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,661.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $1,504,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,383.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock worth $5,175,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the third quarter valued at $13,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Teladoc during the third quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc by 357.5% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Teladoc by 186.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,295,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 2,146,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.