Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,227,955 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 13th total of 23,397,744 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,796,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) opened at 18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

Get Teck Resources Ltd alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/teck-resources-ltd-teck-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.