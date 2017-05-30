Tech Data Corp (TECD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Tech Data has been benefitting from increasing demand for data center systems, cloud and mobility. The higher level of spending in these areas is expected to drive revenue growth for Tech Data as the company consolidates its position in the fast-growing domain of data center, mobile technology, software and integrated supply chain. Furthermore, the acquisition of Technology Solutions unit from Avnet has provided new growth opportunities to Tech Data, in our opinion. The buyout has not only strengthened its distribution capabilities in Europe and the Americas but has also provided to a new market, i.e. Asia-Pacific region. he company has outperformed the broader market in the past one year. Also, estimates have remained stable ahead of the upcoming earnings release. However, lackluster IT spending is a concern. Also, as a wholesaler in the devices market, the ongoing troubles in the PC market do not bode well for its profitability. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 94.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. Tech Data Corp had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post $8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $190,579.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,972.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $1,129,364. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corp by 1,083.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

