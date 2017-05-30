Tech Data Corp (TECD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tech Data has been benefitting from increasing demand for data center systems, cloud and mobility. The higher level of spending in these areas is expected to drive revenue growth for Tech Data as the company consolidates its position in the fast-growing domain of data center, mobile technology, software and integrated supply chain. Furthermore, the acquisition of Technology Solutions unit from Avnet has provided new growth opportunities to Tech Data, in our opinion. The buyout has not only strengthened its distribution capabilities in Europe and the Americas but has also provided to a new market, i.e. Asia-Pacific region. he company has outperformed the broader market in the past one year. Also, estimates have remained stable ahead of the upcoming earnings release. However, lackluster IT spending is a concern. Also, as a wholesaler in the devices market, the ongoing troubles in the PC market do not bode well for its profitability. “

Get Tech Data Corp alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Tech Data Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ TECD) opened at 94.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Tech Data Corp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post $8.97 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Tech Data Corp (TECD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/tech-data-corp-tecd-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Trepani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $333,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $190,579.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,364. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 12,492.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,763,000 after buying an additional 3,822,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,749,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,448,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 167.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,998,000.

About Tech Data Corp

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data Corp (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.