Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ship Finance International Limited worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ship Finance International Limited by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Ship Finance International Limited by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ship Finance International Limited by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 247,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ship Finance International Limited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) opened at 13.05 on Tuesday. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ship Finance International Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Ship Finance International Limited

Ship Finance International Limited is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. Its assets consist of approximately 20 oil tankers, over 20 dry bulk carriers, approximately 20 container vessels, including a newbuilding, two car carriers, two jack-up drilling rigs, two ultra-deepwater drilling units, five offshore supply vessels, two chemical tankers and two newbuilding oil product tankers.

