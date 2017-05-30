Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PHH Co. (PHH)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of PHH worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHH. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PHH by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 218,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHH by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in PHH by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PHH by 0.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 775,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PHH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) opened at 13.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. PHH Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s market cap is $728.05 million.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.56. PHH had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $114 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PHH Co. will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised PHH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PHH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other PHH news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 107,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $1,417,419.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PHH

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

