Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SemGroup Corp worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEMG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ SEMG) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. 783,061 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 337.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. SemGroup Corp has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMG shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SemGroup Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director William J. Mcadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $22,638.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlin G. Conner purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $251,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,546.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

