Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $39,643,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 883,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 273,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 23.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $86,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

