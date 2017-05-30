TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) opened at 77.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 14,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 12,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $952,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,980.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,625 shares of company stock worth $32,364,621. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TE Connectivity stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen and Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

