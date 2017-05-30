TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Petmed Express worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) opened at 34.63 on Tuesday. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $35.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Petmed Express Inc will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, insider Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 1,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 35,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $1,583,300. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

