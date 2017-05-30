Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources Corp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 296.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 400.9% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at 47.34 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $9.38 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Targa Resources Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,599.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources Corp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Targa Resources Corp news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $551,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,240.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

