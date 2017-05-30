Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (TALK)

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) opened at 173.36 on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 144.96 and a 12-month high of GBX 248.70. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.65 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.73.

Get Talktalk Telecom Group PLC alerts:

TALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.93) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Haitong Bank reduced their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group PLC from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 115 ($1.48) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 187.60 ($2.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/talktalk-telecom-group-plc-announces-dividend-of-gbx-5-talk-updated-updated.html.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group PLC news, insider Tristia Harrison sold 25,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £43,092 ($55,352.60).

About Talktalk Telecom Group PLC

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.