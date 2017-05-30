Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Bond Prices Rise 1.3%

An issue of Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 9.5% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $88.75 and was trading at $92.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Talen Energy Corp (NYSE TLN) opened at 14.00 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Talen Energy Corp by 87.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 216,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP raised its stake in Talen Energy Corp by 1,574.2% in the third quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP now owns 473,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 445,240 shares during the period. Coastland Capital LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy Corp by 387.9% in the third quarter. Coastland Capital LLC now owns 629,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 500,421 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy Corp by 52.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,069,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 368,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Talen Energy Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,527,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 399,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corp Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a United States-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

