T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research currently has $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered T2 Biosystems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, WBB Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ TTOO) opened at 3.22 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company’s market capitalization is $98.51 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,250.59% and a negative return on equity of 134.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post ($1.90) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Elsbree purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

