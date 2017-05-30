Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Posts Earnings Results

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Synalloy (SYNL) opened at 11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $103.70 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

In other news, insider Fund Lp Privet bought 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $47,365.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,559.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 4,200 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,409 shares in the company, valued at $422,344.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 170,933 shares of company stock worth $2,112,713. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synalloy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synalloy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 634,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Synalloy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc, which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas.

