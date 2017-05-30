Symantec Co. (SYMC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.185-1.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Symantec also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 29.61 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $18.01 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wunderlich increased their price objective on shares of Symantec from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Symantec in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Symantec from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Symantec to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas R. Noviello sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $900,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,014 shares of company stock worth $3,511,278 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

