Swiss National Bank Has $6,475,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Southwest Gas Holdings worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $46,229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,450,000 after buying an additional 218,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 85,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE SWX) opened at 79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.80 million. Southwest Gas Holdings had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Southwest Gas Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America Corp cut Southwest Gas Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other Southwest Gas Holdings news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $28,007.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,961.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

