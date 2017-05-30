Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 389,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Baxter International worth $111,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) opened at 58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Baxter International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 130,732 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $7,280,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,606.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 4,280 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $221,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,670 shares of company stock worth $8,089,592. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

