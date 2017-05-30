Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 735,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 76,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 407,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) opened at 19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $481.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.73. Superior Industries International Inc has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $32.12.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

