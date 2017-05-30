Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Receives $34.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) traded down 0.82% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,921 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $631.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.02 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.64%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 6,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cheng-Hsien Phidias Chou sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $294,750 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

