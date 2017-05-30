Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in Olin Co. (OLN)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Olin Co. alerts:

Olin Co. (OLN) opened at 30.15 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,665.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/suntrust-banks-inc-has-390000-stake-in-olin-co-oln.html.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Olin in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Okeefe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $176,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,244.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.