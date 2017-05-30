Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,233,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ CINF) opened at 69.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Director David P. Osborn bought 1,925 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

