SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Energizer Holdings in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer Holdings’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENR. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Energizer Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Energizer Holdings Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/suntrust-banks-equities-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-energizer-holdings-inc-enr-updated-updated.html.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) traded down 0.48% on Monday, hitting $53.81. 328,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.55. Energizer Holdings has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $60.07.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $359 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.66 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,605.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 120.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Energizer Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.