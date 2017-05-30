SunTrust Banks Comments on TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) traded up 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. 42,345 shares of the stock traded hands. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The firm’s market cap is $4.40 billion.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $697,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis F. Riordan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $1,292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,257,200. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

