SunTrust Banks Comments on Cabelas Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (CAB)

Cabelas Inc (NYSE:CAB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabelas in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

CAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabelas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cabelas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Forward View set a $60.00 target price on Cabelas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Vetr cut Cabelas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabelas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.14. 268,475 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.66. Cabelas has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Cabelas had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabelas by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabelas by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cabelas

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services.

