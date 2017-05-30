Sunshine Heart Inc (SSH) Announces Earnings Results

Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ:SSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sunshine Heart (SSH) opened at 0.6129 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Sunshine Heart has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunshine Heart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunshine Heart stock. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ:SSH) by 418.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,391 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Sunshine Heart worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

