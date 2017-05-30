Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect SunPower (SPWR) Share Price

Press coverage about SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunPower earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get SunPower Co. alerts:

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) opened at 7.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.11 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. SunPower has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. SunPower had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post ($1.02) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect SunPower (SPWR) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sunpower-spwr-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.