SunPower Co. (SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. SunPower had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ SPWR) opened at 7.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock’s market cap is $1.11 billion. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Get SunPower Co. alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.1% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 271,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 54,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vetr downgraded SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.59 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SunPower Co. (SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sunpower-co-spwr-posts-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.