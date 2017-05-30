SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Major Shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc Purchases 72,443 Shares

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 72,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,758.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 45,900 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $786,726.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 63,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,733.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 105,884 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,381.04.

On Monday, May 22nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 114,990 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,985.90.

On Thursday, May 18th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 106,700 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,649.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 134,600 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,149,562.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 84,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,636.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 16,700 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,087.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 33,400 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $578,822.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 46,198 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $786,289.96.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) opened at 17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $792.67 million. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.25 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.91%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.594 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 200,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 51,559 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $158,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 49.2% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 3,878.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,997,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

