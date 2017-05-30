Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $139.58 Million Position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dominion Resources worth $139,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 62.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 81.03 on Tuesday. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Dominion Resources’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dominion Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Resources from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

In related news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $436,105.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

