Welltower Inc (HCN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Welltower worth $90,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Welltower by 5.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Welltower by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 486,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Welltower by 144.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Welltower by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower Inc (HCN) opened at 72.53 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.98%.

HCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Welltower from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other Welltower news, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $174,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Nungester, Jr. sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $453,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

