Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.93 Million Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co worth $28,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 685.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 296,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 258,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) opened at 32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $37.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post $4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.93 Million Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-acquires-72668-shares-of-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Noechel sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $174,157.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $220,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $615,220. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.