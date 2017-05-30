Sula Iron and Gold PLC’s (SULA) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON:SULA)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) price target on the stock. VSA Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 295.06% from the company’s current price.

Sula Iron and Gold PLC (SULA) opened at 0.4177 on Tuesday. Sula Iron and Gold PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.09 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.37. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.77 million.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sula-iron-and-gold-plcs-sula-speculative-buy-rating-reiterated-at-vsa-capital.html.

About Sula Iron and Gold PLC

Sula Iron & Gold plc is a holding company. The Company is primarily involved in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Sierra Leone. It is exploring for iron, gold and coltan on its Ferensola exploration license area in the Sula-Kangari Greenstone Belt in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

