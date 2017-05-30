Student Transportation Inc (STB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.98 Million

Analysts expect Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) to post sales of $184.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Student Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188 million. Student Transportation reported sales of $173.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Student Transportation will report full-year sales of $184.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $634.4 million to $647.6 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $681.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $671.2 million to $696.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Student Transportation.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. Student Transportation had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Student Transportation by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 85.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,252,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 191,838 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 520,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 108,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. Student Transportation has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a P/E ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Student Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 880.00%.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

