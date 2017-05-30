StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Receives Buy Rating from National Securities

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “• BANX continues to be fundamentally undervalued. Despite having very sound credit quality, exceeding its dividend, and having a truly unique business model, the company continues to trade at a 6% discount to NAV/share. The dividend yield remains 368 bps wide of the BAML BBB corporate bond yield-to-worst (YTW) index. Additionally, most bank preferred equity and subordinated debt trades at premiums to par, yet BANX, which holds largely bank debt and preferred equity, trades at a discount to NAV/share.



• StoneCastle will likely generate slight improvements in all-in effective yield and NIM (net investment margin) as a result of deal flow that is truly proprietary and insulated from substantial spread compression seen in the middle market. StoneCastle is lending to community and regional banks that are too small to access public markets to raise capital. The market BANX operates in is not that competitive, as there are not many institutions actively seeking to lend to small US community banks.



• We are revising our 2017 NII/share estimate to $1.59 from $1.61 and are maintaining our 2018 NII/share estimate of $1.67.



A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANX. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCastle Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) traded down 0.20% on Monday, reaching $19.96. 12,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clara Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,895.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 101,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

