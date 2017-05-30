Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts Give StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) a $21.00 Price Target

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) has been given a $21.00 target price by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities increased their target price on StoneCastle Financial Corp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCastle Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) opened at 19.96 on Tuesday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.
StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Clara Miller bought 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,895.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCastle Financial Corp
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.
