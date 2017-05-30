United States Natural Gas Fund, Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,476 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 308% compared to the average daily volume of 3,301 call options.

United States Natural Gas Fund, (NYSE UNG) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 5,930,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. United States Natural Gas Fund, has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

About United States Natural Gas Fund,

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

