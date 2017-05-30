Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,119 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,176% compared to the average volume of 558 put options.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 0.99% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 794,635 shares of the stock traded hands. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $582.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, EVP David Schuette sold 1,081 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $28,376.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Garcia sold 1,695 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $44,781.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,364.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,471 shares of company stock worth $116,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 155,453.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,134,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,291,000 after buying an additional 5,131,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,119,000 after buying an additional 148,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,187,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,925,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,470,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,094,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,095,000 after buying an additional 553,072 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

