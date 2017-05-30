Investors Purchase Large Volume of Macy's Call Options (M)

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 362% compared to the average volume of 2,713 call options.
Several brokerages have commented on M. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Macy's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Macy's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.23 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Macy's in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.
In related news, insider Molly Langenstein sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $35,716.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $48,449.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $48,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,851,000 after buying an additional 421,576 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy's during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Macy's by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 594,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. SkyBridge Capital II LLC increased its stake in Macy's by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 351,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Macy's by 363.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Macy's (NYSE M) traded up 0.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. 4,094,515 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. Macy's has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $45.41.
Macy's (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy's will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.
About Macy's
Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.
