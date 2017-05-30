Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Store Capital Corp (STOR) Price Target to $25.50

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.50 to $25.50 in a report released on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Store Capital Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Store Capital Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Store Capital Corp from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE STOR) opened at 20.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.23. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Store Capital Corp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $108 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,336.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,495 shares of company stock worth $999,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp during the first quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Store Capital Corp by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,363,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,643,000 after buying an additional 870,782 shares during the period.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

