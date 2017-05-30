Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wood & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) opened at 24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock’s market cap is $1.69 billion.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $828.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 174,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 199,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding company and a master limited partnership (MLP). The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing (G&P), which includes its natural gas, crude oil and produced water G&P operations; storage and transportation, which includes its natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation operations, and marketing, supply and logistics, which includes its natural gas liquid (NGL) supply and logistics business, crude oil storage and rail loading facilities and fleet, and salt production business.

