Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCOV. B. Riley downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Brightcove (BCOV) opened at 6.25 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $211.14 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 212.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

