Steven D. Cohn Sells 2,761 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Steven D. Cohn sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $56,186.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ DCOM) opened at 19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on Dime Community Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 250.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 301,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,326,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

